Seasonal restrictions to be lifted at Vandenberg SFB beaches

Vandenberg Space Force Base is set to lift restrictions at its three beaches on Sept. 11, following partial seasonal closures aimed at protecting the western snowy plover, the base announced Thursday.

Surf, Wall and Minuteman beaches are typically closed from March 1 through Sept. 30, the window considered to be the breeding season for the endangered species. During this time, extensive restrictions remain in place, with heavy signage and fencing blocking public access.

Although the reopening is several weeks earlier than anticipated, biological experts and the Space Launch Delta 30 Commander have revealed that all plover chicks have fledged, or matured into adult birds.

While the beach is open for public access, certain guidelines remain in place. Beachgoers are expected to keep pets on a leash and refrain from camping, littering, setting off fireworks, or any other activity that could potentially disturb the plover’s habitat.

For a full list of restricted activities, visit the Vandenberg Space Force Base website.

