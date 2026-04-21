SpaceX Falcon 9 launch scheduled for Wednesday from Vandenberg Space Force Base

SpaceX is preparing for another Falcon 9 launch set to deliver 25 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit.

The mission will lift off from Vandenberg Space Force Base on Wednesday, April 22 between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m.

A live webcast will begin minutes before liftoff and will be available via SpaceX’s official channels, including its account on X and the X TV app.

This mission marks the fifth flight for the Falcon 9’s first-stage booster, which has previously supported the NROL-105 mission along with three earlier Starlink launches.

After stage separation, the booster is expected to make a controlled landing on the droneship Of Course I Still Love You, in the Pacific Ocean.

As part of SpaceX’s ongoing effort to expand its Starlink satellite constellation, this launch continues the company’s rapid cadence of missions aimed at improving global internet coverage.