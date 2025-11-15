Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
SpaceX Falcon 9 to launch NASA’s Sentinel-6B satellite

John Raoux/AP
A Falcon 9 SpaceX heavy rocket lifts off from pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018. The Falcon Heavy, has three first-stage boosters, strapped together with 27 engines in all. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Vandenberg Guardians and Airmen are set to support the launch of NASA’s Sentinel-6B satellite aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on Sunday, November 16, from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg Space Force Base. Liftoff is scheduled for 9:21 p.m. PT.

After stage separation, the Falcon 9 first stage will land at Landing Zone 4 (LZ-4), creating a sonic boom that may be heard around the base.

The webcast begins about one hour before liftoff at plus.nasa.gov.

The Sentinel-6B satellite uses radar to measure ocean topography, providing continuous data on sea level trends. It also gathers high-resolution vertical profiles of atmospheric temperature, helping scientists track changes in Earth's climate and improve weather forecasting. Sentinel-6B will take over from its twin, Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich, which launched on Falcon 9 in November 2020.

