SpaceX launch at Vandenberg Space Force Base scheduled Thursday morning

The next SpaceX launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base is scheduled to take place Thursday morning.

A Falcon 9 rocket with 24 Starlink satellites on board is set to launch between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m. on June 11.

A livestream of the launch is expected to begin about 10 minutes before liftoff.

SpaceX plans to recover the rocket’s first stage booster by landing it on a droneship in the Pacific Ocean. The booster being used in this launch has been used in more than 30 previous missions, according to SpaceX.