SpaceX launch scheduled for Sunday from Vandenberg SFB

SpaceX is scheduled to launch a Falcon 9 rocket launching 28 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit on Sunday, September 28th from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

The launch is scheduled to happen some time between 4:32 p.m. and 8:32 p.m., with a live webcast starting about five minutes before liftoff.

This mission marks the 28th flight for the first-stage booster supporting the launch, which has previously carried out a variety of missions, including the launch of NASA’s Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich satellite, the DART asteroid deflection test, and several other Starlink missions.

After stage separation, the Falcon 9's first stage will return to Earth and attempt a landing on the "Of Course I Still Love You" droneship, in the Pacific Ocean.

SpaceX officials say community members in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties may hear one or more sonic booms during launch, depending on weather and other conditions.