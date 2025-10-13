SpaceX launch from Vandenberg SFB to support data network for military use

Space X is set to support another launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base for the Space Development Agency.

Tuesday’s launch is the second of 10 Tranche 1 missions. The mission sends satellites into low-Earth orbit to provide a global high-speed data network for military use.

The launch is set to liftoff from Vandenberg at around 4:12 p.m. from Space Launch Complex 4 East.

If it does not launch at that time, another opportunity is available Wednesday at 4:03 p.m. The first-stage booster supporting the mission has been used six previous times. Following stage separation, it’s set to land on a droneship in the Pacific Ocean. No sonic boom is expected to be heard locally.

A live webcast on SpaceX’s X account and website will begin about 10 minutes before liftoff.