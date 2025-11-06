SpaceX launch from VSFB scheduled for Thursday

SpaceX is scheduled to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base carrying 28 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit on Thursday between 12:56 p.m. - 4:56 p.m. from Space Launch Complex 4 East.

This will be the eighth flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission.

After stage separation, the first stage will land on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship, stationed in the Pacific Ocean.

A live webcast of this launch will begin about five minutes before liftoff, which you can watch here: https://www.spacex.com/launches/sl-11-14 [links-1.govdelivery.com