SpaceX launch may wake you up with sonic booms

SpaceX is targeting Friday, June 19, for the launch of the classified NROL-179 mission aboard a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

The 35-minute launch window opens at 1:40 a.m. on Friday. This mission marks the third flight for the Falcon 9 first-stage booster, which will attempt a landing back at Landing Zone 4 shortly after liftoff.

If you're in Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, or Ventura counties, you may hear one or more sonic booms as the booster returns, depending on weather conditions.

SpaceX's live coverage begins about 10 minutes before launch.