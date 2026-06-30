SpaceX launch planned for July 1

SpaceX is preparing to launch a batch of 24 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit aboard a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base on Wednesday, July 1.

Liftoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. with a four-hour launch window extending until 11 p.m. A live webcast will begin approximately 10 minutes before launch, if you want to watch the mission as it unfolds.

The Falcon 9 first-stage booster assigned to the mission is making its seventh flight.

It previously supported the NROL-105 mission and five earlier Starlink launches.

After stage separation, the booster is expected to return to Earth and land on SpaceX's droneship, Of Course I Still Love You, stationed in the Pacific Ocean.

The mission continues SpaceX's expansion of the Starlink broadband constellation, which delivers high-speed internet service to people across the globe through thousands of satellites in low-Earth orbit.