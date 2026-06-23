SpaceX launch planned for Wednesday from Vandenberg Space Force Base

SpaceX is preparing to launch a batch of 24 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit aboard a Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex 4 East at Vandenberg Space Force Base on Wednesday, June 24.

Liftoff is scheduled during a launch window opening at 7:48 p.m. and running until 9:48 p.m.

The mission will mark the 25th flight of the Falcon 9 first-stage booster, highlighting SpaceX’s continued success in rocket reusability.

Following stage separation, the booster is expected to return to Earth and land aboard the droneship Of Course I Still Love You, stationed in the Pacific Ocean.

A live webcast of the mission will begin approximately 10 minutes before liftoff and will be available through SpaceX’s official channels.

If successful, the launch will further strengthen Starlink’s growing constellation and support the company’s goal of delivering high-speed internet access worldwide.