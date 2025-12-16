Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
SpaceX launch planned Wednesday at Vandenberg Space Force Base

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022.
SpaceX is planning another Falcon 9 rocket launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base on Wednesday, Dec. 17.

The launch window is from 7:10 a.m. to 11:10 a.m.

SpaceX plans to livestream the mission starting about five minutes before liftoff.

Following stage separation, about eight minutes after liftoff, SpaceX will aim to land the rocket's first stage booster on a droneship in the Pacific Ocean. SpaceX reports this will be the rocket booster's 30th flight.

The rocket will reportedly deliver 27 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit.

According to base officials, this launch will support Department of War communications.

