SpaceX launch scheduled for Friday from Vandenberg Space Force Base

SpaceX is planning to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base on Friday night.

The rocket is scheduled to launch between 7:39 p.m. and 11:39 p.m. on April 10.

The rocket will carry the Starlink 17-21 mission to low-Earth orbit.

Starlink is SpaceX's high-speed broadband satellite internet service designed to reach rural and remote communities.

Following stage separation, SpaceX will aim to land the rocket's first stage booster on the "Of Course I Still Love You" droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean so it can potentially be used again.

A live webcast of the launch will begin about five minutes prior to liftoff: SpaceX - Starlink Mission