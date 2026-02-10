SpaceX launch scheduled for Wednesday from Vandenberg Space Force Base

SpaceX is preparing to launch 24 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit around 6 a.m. Wednesday from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

The Falcon 9 rocket will lift off from Space Launch Complex 4 East, marking the third flight for the first stage booster.

The booster previously launched the NROL-105 mission and another Starlink mission.

After stage separation, the first stage will attempt to land on the "Of Course I Still Love You" droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean.

This recovery method allows SpaceX to reuse the expensive rocket components for future missions.

The launch will add to SpaceX's growing constellation of Starlink satellites, which provide internet coverage to underserved areas around the world.