SpaceX launch scheduled from Vandenberg Space Force Base

SpaceX is preparing to launch another batch of Starlink internet satellites during a launch window scheduled from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 3.

The mission will see a Falcon 9 rocket lift off from Vandenberg Space Force Base carrying 24 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit. The launch is part of SpaceX’s ongoing effort to expand its global broadband network.

A live webcast will begin approximately 10 minutes before liftoff and will be available on SpaceX’s website and the company’s official X account.

The Falcon 9 first-stage booster assigned to the mission is making its 16th flight.

After stage separation, the booster will attempt a landing aboard the droneship “Of Course I Still Love You,” stationed in the Pacific Ocean.

Weather and technical conditions permitting, the launch will add 24 more satellites to the rapidly growing Starlink constellation serving customers around the world.