SpaceX launching classified mission from Vandenberg on Monday

A Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to lift off from Vandenberg Space Force Base on Monday, May 11 at 3:28 p.m. carrying the NROL-172 payload for the National Reconnaissance Office.

If needed, a backup launch opportunity is available Tuesday, May 12 at 3:15 p.m.

The first stage booster supporting the mission is flying for the second time, having previously launched one Starlink mission.

After stage separation, the booster is expected to land on SpaceX's Of Course I Still Love You droneship, in the Pacific Ocean.

A live webcast will begin approximately 10 minutes before liftoff and can be streamed on the SpaceX website and on X at @SpaceX.