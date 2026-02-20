Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
SpaceX planning late-night launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base

falcon 9 rocket launch march 4 2024.jpg
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base on March 4, 2024.
falcon 9 rocket launch march 4 2024.jpg
Posted
and last updated

A Falcon 9 rocket is expected to liftoff from Vandenberg Space Force Base late Friday night.

The launch of 25 Starlink satellites is set for just before midnight from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E).

It’s the 31st time the first-stage booster has been used. The booster is expected to land on a droneship in the Pacific Ocean following stage separation.

No sonic boom is expected to be heard locally.

A live webcast of this mission will begin about five minutes before liftoff and can be viewed on X @SpaceX or the X TV app.

