SpaceX planning launch out of Vandenberg Space Force Base Saturday morning

SpaceX plans to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base on Saturday morning.

The launch is currently scheduled for approximately 11:05 a.m. with a launch window until 12:42 p.m.

The launch will be livestreamed starting about five minutes before liftoff.

The rocket will deliver 24 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit in support of Department of Defense communications.

Following stage separation, about eight minutes after liftoff, SpaceX will aim to land the rocket’s first stage booster on a droneship in the Pacific Ocean.

