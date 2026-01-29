Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunityLompoc Valley

Actions

SpaceX planning morning Starlink launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base

Image (60).jpg
KSBY
A Falcon 9 launches from Vandenberg Space Force Base in Jan. 2026 to send Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit.
Image (60).jpg
Posted
and last updated

SpaceX is preparing for another Starlink launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

Liftoff of the Falcon 9 carrying 25 satellites to low-Earth orbit is set for around 8:53 a.m. Thursday from Space Launch Complex 4 East. A live webcast of the mission will begin about five minutes before liftoff.

You can watch the webcast on X @SpaceX or the X TV app.

The mission’s first stage booster has been used 18 times before, including on 15 Starlink missions. Following stage separation, the booster is expected to land on a droneship in the Pacific Ocean. No sonic boom is expected to be heard locally.

This will mark the sixth launch from Vandenberg this month.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-In-Your-Community-480x360.jpg

More News In Your Community