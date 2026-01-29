SpaceX planning morning Starlink launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base

SpaceX is preparing for another Starlink launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

Liftoff of the Falcon 9 carrying 25 satellites to low-Earth orbit is set for around 8:53 a.m. Thursday from Space Launch Complex 4 East. A live webcast of the mission will begin about five minutes before liftoff.

You can watch the webcast on X @SpaceX or the X TV app.

The mission’s first stage booster has been used 18 times before, including on 15 Starlink missions. Following stage separation, the booster is expected to land on a droneship in the Pacific Ocean. No sonic boom is expected to be heard locally.

This will mark the sixth launch from Vandenberg this month.