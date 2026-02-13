SpaceX plans Saturday Starlink launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base

SpaceX is planning a Valentine’s Day launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base.
The window for the Saturday launch that will send 24 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit is between 2 and 6 p.m. from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E).
The first-stage booster supporting the mission has been used 21 times previously, including on 11 Starlink missions. It’s set to land on a droneship in the Pacific Ocean following stage separation. No sonic boom is expected to be heard locally.
A live webcast of the launch will begin approximately five minutes before liftoff and can be viewed on X @SpaceX or the X TV app.
The launch marks the 10th launch of the year and the fourth this month for SpaceX from Vandenberg.