SpaceX planning Saturday launch from Vandenberg SFB

John Raoux/AP
SpaceX is gearing up for a weekend launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

The launch window for the Falcon 9 is set for Saturday between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m. It will carry 28 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit.

It's the 19th flight for the first-stage booster supporting the mission. It's expected to land on a droneship in the Pacific Ocean, meaning no sonic boom is expected to be heard locally.

A live webcast of the launch will begin about five minutes before liftoff. It can be viewed on SpaceX's X account and website.

It's the sixth SpaceX launch this month from Vandenberg.

The aerospace company was recently given approval to double Falcon launches from the West Coast launch site.

WATCH: SpaceX given approval to double rocket launches from Vandenberg Space Force Base

SpaceX given approval to double rocket launches from Vandenberg Space Force Base

