SpaceX planning Saturday launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base

Another SpaceX Starlink mission is set to liftoff from Vandenberg Space Force Base this weekend.

The launch that will deliver 28 Starlink satellites to low-Earth Orbit is set to happen sometime between 4:46 and 8:46 p.m. Saturday, according to SpaceX.

With the first-stage booster landing on a droneship in the Pacific Ocean, no sonic boom is expected to be heard locally.

The booster supporting the mission has been used 10 times already.

A live webcast of the launch will begin about five minutes before liftoff. It can be viewed on X or SpaceX’s website.

The launch will mark the fourth SpaceX launch this month from Vandenberg.