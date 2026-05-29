SpaceX planning Saturday morning launch from Vandenberg SFB

SpaceX is planning a Saturday morning launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base that will send 24 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit.

The May 30 launch window for the Falcon 9 rocket is between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m., with liftoff from Space Launch Complex 4 East currently set for 8 a.m., according to SpaceX.

A livestream of the launch is expected to begin shortly before liftoff.

The first-stage booster supporting the mission has been used 21 times, including on 18 Starlink missions.

The first-stage is expected to land on a droneship in the Pacific Ocean following stage separation. No sonic boom is expected to be heard locally.

