Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunityLompoc Valley

Actions

SpaceX planning Wednesday morning launch from Vandenberg SFB

Image (71).jpg
KSBY
A Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from Vandenberg Space Force Base on Feb. 11, 2026
Image (71).jpg
Posted

A Falcon 9 is expected to lift off from Vandenberg Space Force Base on Wednesday morning.

Planned for around 6 a.m., according to SpaceX, the launch will deliver 25 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E).

The first-stage booster being used for the launch has been used 10 times before, including on eight Starlink missions.

Following stage separation, the booster will land on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship in the Pacific Ocean. No sonic boom is expected to be heard locally.

A live webcast will begin about five minutes before liftoff and can be viewed on X @SpaceX or on the X TV app. The launch marks the sixth for SpaceX this month and 12th from Vandenberg this year.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-In-Your-Community-480x360.jpg

More News In Your Community