SpaceX planning Wednesday morning launch from Vandenberg SFB

A Falcon 9 is expected to lift off from Vandenberg Space Force Base on Wednesday morning.

Planned for around 6 a.m., according to SpaceX, the launch will deliver 25 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E).

The first-stage booster being used for the launch has been used 10 times before, including on eight Starlink missions.

Following stage separation, the booster will land on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship in the Pacific Ocean. No sonic boom is expected to be heard locally.

A live webcast will begin about five minutes before liftoff and can be viewed on X @SpaceX or on the X TV app. The launch marks the sixth for SpaceX this month and 12th from Vandenberg this year.