SpaceX planning weekend Starlink launch from Vandenberg SFB

SpaceX’s next Starlink launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base is set for this weekend.

The launch window for liftoff of a Falcon 9 rocket that will deploy 25 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit is scheduled for Sunday between 7:17 and 11:17 a.m.

A live webcast of the launch will begin on X @SpaceX about five minutes before liftoff. It can also be viewed on the X TV app.

WATCH: Vandenberg Space Force Base looking to develop another launch site

Vandenberg Space Force Base looking to develop another launch site

The first-stage booster for the mission has been used 12 prior times, including on eight Starlink launches.

Following stage separation, the booster will land on a droneship in the Pacific Ocean. No sonic boom is expected to be heard locally.

This marks the fifth launch of the year for SpaceX from Vandenberg.