SpaceX planning weekend Starlink launch from Vandenberg SFB

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket takes off from Vandenberg Space Force Base on March 3, 2023.
SpaceX’s next Starlink launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base is set for this weekend.

The launch window for liftoff of a Falcon 9 rocket that will deploy 25 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit is scheduled for Sunday between 7:17 and 11:17 a.m.

A live webcast of the launch will begin on X @SpaceX about five minutes before liftoff. It can also be viewed on the X TV app.

The first-stage booster for the mission has been used 12 prior times, including on eight Starlink launches.

Following stage separation, the booster will land on a droneship in the Pacific Ocean. No sonic boom is expected to be heard locally.

This marks the fifth launch of the year for SpaceX from Vandenberg.

