SpaceX prepares to launch 25 Starlink satellites from Vandenberg Space Force Base

SpaceX is targeting Saturday for the launch of 25 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

The Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to lift off between 9:05 a.m. and 1:05 p.m.

A live webcast of the mission will begin about five minutes before liftoff and can be watched on SpaceX's website and on X @SpaceX.

This marks the 13th flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission.

Following stage separation, the first stage will land on the "Of Course I Still Love You" droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean.

The mission continues SpaceX's efforts to expand its Starlink satellite constellation, which provides internet coverage to users around the world.