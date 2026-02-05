Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
SpaceX prepares to launch 25 Starlink satellites from Vandenberg Space Force Base

SpaceX is targeting Saturday for the launch of 25 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

The Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to lift off between 9:05 a.m. and 1:05 p.m.

A live webcast of the mission will begin about five minutes before liftoff and can be watched on SpaceX's website and on X @SpaceX.

This marks the 13th flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission.

Following stage separation, the first stage will land on the "Of Course I Still Love You" droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean.

The mission continues SpaceX's efforts to expand its Starlink satellite constellation, which provides internet coverage to users around the world.

