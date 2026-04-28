SpaceX preparing for 7th launch this month from Vandenberg SFB

SpaceX is gearing up for its seventh launch of the month from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

Wednesday’s launch window for a Falcon 9 rocket set to deliver 24 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit is between 7 and 11 p.m. from Space Launch Complex 4 East.

The first-stage booster supporting the launch has been used 32 times before, including on 20 Starlink missions.

Following stage separation, the first stage is expected to land on a droneship in the Pacific Ocean. No sonic boom is expected to be heard locally.

A live stream of the launch will be available on X @SpaceX and the X TV app.

The launch will be the 26th from Vandenberg for SpaceX so far this year.