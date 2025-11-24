SpaceX rocket launch scheduled Wednesday at Vandenberg Space Force Base

SpaceX is aiming to launch the Transporter-15 mission aboard a Falcon 9 rocket this Wednesday, Nov. 26, at Vandenberg Space Force Base.

The launch window opens at 10:18 a.m.

A livestream of the launch is scheduled to begin about 15 minutes before liftoff.

Following stage separation, about eight minutes after launch, SpaceX plans to land the rocket’s first stage booster on a droneship in the Pacific Ocean, so it can be reused.

Transporter-15 is a rideshare mission, delivering multiple satellites from multiple agencies and businesses into orbit.

SpaceX has another launch on the calendar at Vandenberg just a few days later. A Falcon 9 carrying 27 Starlink satellites is set to lift off on Saturday, Nov. 29, with a launch window opening at 6:59 p.m.

Other upcoming SpaceX launches at Vandenberg Space Force Base are currently scheduled for Dec. 2, Dec. 5, and Dec. 8.