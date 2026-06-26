SpaceX set for Starlink Launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base

SpaceX is preparing for another major launch, with a Starlink mission scheduled for Sunday, June 28, between 7 a.m. and 11a.m.

The launch window supports the deployment of 24 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg Space Force Base.

A live webcast is expected to begin approximately 10 minutes before liftoff, available through SpaceX’s official channels.

This mission continues the rapid cadence of Starlink deployments, part of the broader SpaceX satellite internet network known as Starlink.

Following stage separation, the booster is expected to land on the autonomous droneship Of Course I Still Love You, positioned in the Pacific Ocean, marking another routine recovery operation for SpaceX’s reusable rocket fleet.

If successful, this launch will also represent a milestone for the site: the 44th orbital launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base so far this year.