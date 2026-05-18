SpaceX launching 24 Starlink Satellites from Vandenberg Space Force Base

SpaceX is preparing for another Starlink launch from the Central Coast Tuesday night.

A Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to lift off from Space Launch Complex 4 East at Vandenberg Space Force Base during a launch window opening at 7:11 p.m. and running through 11:11 p.m.

The mission will carry 24 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit as part of SpaceX’s ongoing effort to expand global internet coverage.

According to SpaceX, this will be the second flight for the Falcon 9 first-stage booster supporting the mission.

The booster previously launched another Starlink mission and is expected to land on the “Of Course I Still Love You” droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean following stage separation.

A live webcast of the launch will begin about five minutes before liftoff and will be available on SpaceX’s website and social media platforms.