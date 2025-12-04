SpaceX set to launch Falcon 9 rocket at Vandenberg Space Force Base on Thursday

Another SpaceX rocket is scheduled to take off from Vandenberg Space Force Base this week.

The Falcon 9 rocket is set to launch between 10:12 a.m. and 2:12 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 4.

A livestream of the launch is expected to begin about five minutes before liftoff.

According to base officials, the rocket will deliver 28 Starlink satellites supporting Department of War communications to low-Earth orbit.

Following stage separation, about eight minutes after liftoff, SpaceX will aim to land the rocket’s first stage booster on a droneship in the Pacific Ocean, so it can be used again in a future launch.

SpaceX’s most recent launch at Vandenberg took place on Monday evening. It has another launch on the calendar for Sunday, Dec. 7.