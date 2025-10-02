Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
SpaceX set to launch Falcon 9 rocket on Friday

SpaceX is scheduled to launch 28 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California Friday morning at 6 a.m.

The Falcon 9 rocket is targeting liftoff from Space Launch Complex 4 East.

This marks the second flight for the booster, which previously flew a Starlink mission. After stage separation, it will attempt a landing on the droneship Of Course I Still Love You in the Pacific Ocean.

You can watch the live webcast beginning about five minutes before launch on SpaceX's website.

