SpaceX settlement sparks Vandenberg launch oversight fears

A new legal settlement involving SpaceX could reshape how rocket launches move forward on the Central Coast, and residents in Lompoc are already weighing in on what that might mean for their community.

The aerospace company sued the California Coastal Commission after the agency opposed a plan to increase the number of launches out of Vandenberg Space Force Base.

The commission is responsible for overseeing development and environmental protection along California’s coastline.

SpaceX argued the agency’s decision was influenced by political bias. The case has now been settled.

As part of the agreement, the Coastal Commission issued an apology and acknowledged that some of its members made improper statements regarding SpaceX CEO Elon Musk’s political beliefs.

Court documents also show the commission will no longer require a coastal development permit for SpaceX launches at Vandenberg, a change that could remove a key layer of oversight as launch activity continues to grow.

For some residents, that possibility is raising concerns.

Jacquie Tortolani, who has lived in Lompoc since 2020, said launches have already disrupted her daily life.

“I still think that there should be regulation,” Tortolani said. “It’s already too much and the risk is already there. They shouldn’t be allowed to just do whatever they want.”

Tortolani said nighttime launches often wake her up and frighten her pets.

“It’s really scary because we already don’t know the impacts and there’s already a lot of anecdotal issues that people are having,” she said. “And now with even less warning, they’re going to be more frequent.”

Others say if launches are going to increase, they want to see more benefits for the local community.

Roberto Genovese, also a Lompoc resident, said companies involved in space operations should invest more locally.

“Provide more jobs, provide maybe more sponsorships, maybe do more for the poor,” Genovese said. “I mean that’s like one of the most richest companies in the world so I would hope that they would do more for the community out here.”

Congressman Salud Carbajal also weighed in on the issue.

“While regulation should never be driven by politics or personal opinions, the noise and wildlife concerns raised by the California Coastal Commission are echoed by many in Lompoc and surrounding communities.”

A spokesperson for Space Launch Delta 30 said the base will continue to follow environmental requirements.

“We continue to comply with all applicable environmental requirements and remain committed to full compliance for all future activities. The U.S. Space Force maintains federal authority over Vandenberg Space Force Base, and our launch operations will continue to meet our nation's critical mission to ensure assured access to space, balanced with stewardship of our natural resources.”

KSBY also reached out to the California Coastal Commission for comment, but have not heard back yet.