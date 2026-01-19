Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
SpaceX targeting Wednesday for next Starlink launch from Vandenberg SFB

SpaceX
SpaceX is gearing up for its next launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base that will send 25 Starlink satellites to low-Earth Orbit.

Wednesday’s four-hour launch window is between 6:43 p.m. and 10:43 p.m., according to SpaceX.

The first-stage booster that’s part of the Falcon-9 launch has been used nine previous times. Seven of those were Starlink missions.

Following stage separation, the booster is expected to land on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship in the Pacific Ocean. No sonic boom is expected to be heard locally.

A live webcast of the launch will begin about five minutes prior to liftoff and can be viewed on X @SpaceX or the X TV app.

This is the fourth launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base this month. All have been SpaceX missions.

