SpaceX targets Friday for first launch of 2026 from Vandenberg Space Force Base

After multiple postponements, SpaceX has set a new date for its mission for the Italian Space Agency and the Italian Ministry of Defense from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

Friday’s planned Falcon 9 liftoff at 6:09 p.m. will mark the first launch of 2026 from the West Coast base.

The COSMO-SkyMed Second Generation mission was first set to launch Saturday. Liftoff was then moved to Sunday before being postponed again to allow more time for ground system checkouts, SpaceX reported.

The satellite will be used as a tool to observe Earth for both civilian and military purposes.

Once liftoff happens, the rocket’s first stage is expected to land back on Landing Zone 4 at Vandenberg, creating a sonic boom that people in surrounding communities may hear and marking the 21st time the first-stage booster has been used.

A live webcast of the launch will begin about 15 minutes before liftoff.

SpaceX launches accounted for nearly 85% of the launches from Vandenberg in 2025.

The aerospace company reports it completed a total of 165 Falcon launches and five Starship test flights this year in the United States.