SpaceX targets Friday for Vandenberg Space Force Base launch

SpaceX is preparing to launch 24 Starlink satellites aboard a Falcon 9 rocket on Friday, July 31, during a four-hour launch window from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The mission will lift off from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg Space Force Base.

The Falcon 9 first-stage booster assigned to the mission is making its 26th flight, adding another milestone to its impressive flight history.

Following stage separation, the reusable first stage is scheduled to land on the "Of Course I Still Love You" droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean, continuing SpaceX's routine booster recovery operations.

A live webcast will begin approximately 10 minutes before liftoff and will be available on SpaceX's website and its official X account.