SpaceX targets launch on Tuesday from Vandenberg Space Force Base

SpaceX is targeting Tuesday, October 20, for the launch of 27 Starlink satellites from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

The Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to lift off some time between 3:14 p.m. and 7:14 p.m.

According to SpaceX, this will be the 36th flight for the first-stage booster supporting the mission.

The booster has previously flown 26 Starlink missions, along with several other missions, including DART and Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich.

Following stage separation, the booster is expected to land on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship in the Pacific Ocean.

A live webcast is expected to begin about 10 minutes before liftoff and will be available here: https://www.spacex.com/launches/sl-15-15