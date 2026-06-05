SpaceX targets Saturday launch From Vandenberg

Look to the skies Saturday night as SpaceX prepares another Falcon 9 launch from the Central Coast.

The mission will send 21 Starlink satellites and two Starshield satellites into low-Earth orbit from Vandenberg Space Force Base on January 6.

The Falcon 9 first-stage booster will be making its tenth trip to space and back. Following stage separation, it will target a landing aboard the droneship Of Course I Still Love You waiting in the Pacific Ocean.

The launch window opens at 7 p.m., with live coverage beginning about 10 minutes before liftoff.