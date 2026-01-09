SpaceX targets Sunday launch of Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base

SpaceX is preparing to launch its Falcon 9 rocket Sunday morning from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

The Twilight mission is set to lift off at 5:19 a.m. carrying multiple small satellites into orbit.

The rocket's first stage booster will attempt to land back at Vandenberg after launch.

Community members living in the nearby area could expect a sonic boom when the booster returns to earth.

According to SpaceX this will be the fifth flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission which previously launched Sentinel-6B and three Starlink missions.

You can watch the launch live here: https://www.spacex.com/launches/twilight