SpaceX to launch Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base

SpaceX is preparing to launch another batch of 24 Starlink satellites aboard a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

The launch is scheduled for Friday, July 10 within a four-hour window from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

A live webcast of the launch will begin approximately 10 minutes before liftoff.

This mission will mark the 35th flight of the Falcon 9 first-stage booster, highlighting SpaceX's continued success in rocket reusability.

Following stage separation, the booster will attempt another landing aboard the "Of Course I Still Love You" droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean, where it will be recovered for future missions.

The launch is part of SpaceX's ongoing effort to expand the Starlink satellite constellation, which provides high-speed internet service to customers across the globe.