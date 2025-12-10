Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
SpaceX to launch third rocket in a week from Vandenberg Space Force Base

SpaceX is set to launch another Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base early Wednesday morning.

The launch is scheduled to take place between 12:54 a.m. and 4:54 a.m. on Dec. 10.

SpaceX plans to livestream the launch starting about five minutes before liftoff.

The rocket will carry 27 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit.

Following stage separation, about eight minutes after liftoff, SpaceX will aim to land the rocket’s first stage booster on a droneship in the Pacific Ocean so it can potentially be reused.

This will be the third SpaceX launch at Vandenberg in the past week, following previous launches on Dec. 4 and Dec. 7.

