Spencer's Fresh Market owner looking forward to joining Lompoc community

Lompoc could be getting a new grocery store by the summer.

John Spencer, owner of Spencer’s Fresh Markets, confirmed the information to KSBY, saying they felt the spot along the 1000 block of H Street in the former Big Lots building next to Dollar Tree, Goodwill and Planet Fitness was a good fit as the shopping center has been refurbished and is located in the heart of town.

Spencer says they felt the Lompoc community was a good fit for their hometown grocery store, which will offer a full-service deli and local produce.

The business is awaiting an alcohol license and working on construction inside the store to add refrigeration, shelving and more.

Spencer praised his experience working with the City of Lompoc.

“What a breath of fresh and air and what a great situation it’s been dealing with the City of Lompoc,” he said. “The folks and the city management over there have been absolutely great to deal with and very inviting and very welcoming with us.”

Spencer says he’s been involved with Central Coast grocery stores for 55 years and that the City has “been a breath of fresh air and a great, great community to deal with,” adding that feedback from the community so far has been heartwarming.

“We’re definitely looking forward to joining the community of Lompoc and becoming a staple in the community and being part of what we feel is a great community,” he said.

Spencer says while it’s optimistic, they’re hoping to be open by Memorial Day.

Spencer’s Fresh Markets also has locations in Orcutt and Santa Maria.