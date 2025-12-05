Starlink Mission from Vandenberg scheduled for Sunday

SpaceX is preparing to launch another batch of its Starlink satellites on Sunday, December 7 with a Falcon 9 rocket targeting liftoff from Space Launch Complex 4 East at Vandenberg Space Force Base.

The launch window is between 8:13 a.m. - 12:13 p.m.

The mission aims to deliver 28 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit as part of the company’s ongoing expansion of its global broadband network.

A live webcast of the launch is scheduled to begin approximately five minutes before liftoff, streaming on SpaceX’s official site: https://www.spacex.com/launches/sl-11-15

SpaceX officials say this flight marks the 12th mission for the booster supporting Sunday's launch.

After completing its role in Sunday's ascent, the booster is expected to return to Earth, touching down on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean.