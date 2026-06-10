Structure fire breaks out in Lompoc

Firefighters are working to put out a structure fire in Lompoc.

It was reported at around 7:15 a.m. Wednesday at a home on the 1100 block of North A Street near the corner of East Tangerine Street.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department reports that when crews arrived on scene, they discovered a detached garage at the property was engulfed in flames.

KSBY Fire crews on scene of a structure fire in Lompoc on Wednesday

Multiple firefighters were on scene, including from the Lompoc City Fire, Santa Barbara County Fire, and Vandenberg Fire departments.

Smoke was still coming from the home as of 7:50 a.m., as additional fire crews continued arriving.

KSBY Multiple fire crews were on scene of a structure fire in Lompoc on Wednesday morning

When the fire first started, neighbors reported hearing loud explosions they initially thought were fireworks.

Fire officials say there have been no reports of any injuries. The cause is under investigation.

Roads in the immediate area are closed and people are being asked to avoid the area.