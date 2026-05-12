Lompoc mayor asks state to reconsider restrictions on Surf Beach fishing ban

California may soon decide whether to allow recreational finfish fishing again at Surf Beach, a spot many Lompoc residents say has long been central to local life.

Mayor Jim Mosby appeared before the California Fish and Game Commission on May 5, requesting the state consider reopening part of the marine protected area near Surf Beach to recreational finfish fishing.

Mosby said the restriction has been in place for roughly 20 years.

"Approximately 20 years ago, the beach was locked into the preserve component and denied people the ability to fish out there," Mosby said. "So in 2013, the oceanpark as we know it was purchased as land, so it was a very important part of the community for many years."

Mosby said the City first pushed for this change years ago, arguing that Surf Beach has long been tied to recreation, local culture, and food access for some families.

"More and more people told me how important it was to go and stockpile a few in the freezer and have a little extra supplemental fish to eat," Mosby said.

John Hermansen, a Lompoc resident who moved to the area from Orange County in 1969, recalled fishing at Surf Beach with friends.

"It was always really rough, lots of waters, and you can usually catch some perch there," Hermansen said.

Hermansen said the restrictions have taken a toll on the community.

"It's just sad that it has been restricted so much," Hermansen said.

Local fisherman Davey Kamryk said the closure pushed him to drive further from home to find places to fish.

"I just ended up going to different beaches and sitting there instead of going right to my backyard," Kamryk said. "I had to go like Oceano, or go to Guadalupe, Oso Flaco, which is a little bit farther away from home."

Some residents say they believe public access and conservation can co-exist, even as they acknowledge the need for environmental protections.

A representative with the Fish and Game Commission said no final decision has been made. The state is still reviewing community input, scientific evaluations, and environmental considerations before any action is taken.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife said in part that its team "has been and will continue to provide scientific analysis, technical information, and implementation support as part of the public process."

Community members can still submit public comment as discussions continue over what the future of Surf Beach could look like.

