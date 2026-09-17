Suspected fugitive arrested in Lompoc after drone-assisted search

A 19-year-old Lompoc man wanted on multiple warrants was arrested Wednesday after officers tracked him with a police drone, according to the Lompoc Police Department.

Officers spotted Adrian Schwind, a wanted fugitive, riding in a vehicle at a gas station around noon. A drone pilot followed the vehicle as patrol officers moved in to make contact.

The vehicle stopped near a home in the 500 block of North B Street, where Schwind got out and walked away from officers despite commands to stop, police said. He then jumped a fence and entered a backyard.

As more officers arrived, Schwind climbed back over the fence and was taken into custody. Police said the drone provided real-time updates on his location throughout the incident.

Schwind was arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest, possession of narcotics for sale involving about 20 grams of suspected cocaine, and multiple failure-to-appear warrants. He was also wanted on a Ramey warrant related to robbery, domestic violence and stalking allegations.

The investigation remains ongoing.