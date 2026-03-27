Suspicious vehicle prompts closure of Vandenberg SFB main gate, Hwy 1

A suspicious vehicle prompted the closure of Vandenberg Space Force Base’s main gate Friday morning, along with Highway 1 in the surrounding area.

Base officials said at around 10:10 a.m. Friday, 30th Security Forces Squadron personnel responded to the vehicle near the main gate and detained one person for questioning.

“As a precautionary measure to ensure public safety, a military working dog team and 30th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal personnel were dispatched to assess the vehicle,” base officials said.

As of noon, they said no threats or explosives had been identified.

Highway 1 remained closed between California Boulevard and Timberlane. Drivers were being rerouted through the Vandenberg Middle School area.

The California Highway Patrol was asking people to avoid the area and use alternate routes if possible.