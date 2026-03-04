The Lompoc Police Department is looking for three missing girls.

They say family members reported the runaway teens missing on Monday night .

Authorities say according to their families the girls are friends and attend Lompoc Valley Middle School.

Family members add that the girls arranged to meet at a home in Lompoc and then they reportedly got a ride to the Vine by Vintage Apartment complex.

Police say their families indicated the girls were seen walking through the Arbor Square area around 11:30 p.m. on Monday.

The Lompoc Police Department is investigating and anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Renner at (805) 736-2341.