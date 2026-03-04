Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunityLompoc Valley

Actions

The Lompoc Police Department is looking for three missing girls

Missing.jpg
Lompoc Police Department
Missing.jpg
Posted

The Lompoc Police Department is looking for three missing girls.

They say family members reported the runaway teens missing on Monday night .

Authorities say according to their families the girls are friends and attend Lompoc Valley Middle School.

Family members add that the girls arranged to meet at a home in Lompoc and then they reportedly got a ride to the Vine by Vintage Apartment complex.

Police say their families indicated the girls were seen walking through the Arbor Square area around 11:30 p.m. on Monday.

The Lompoc Police Department is investigating and anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Renner at (805) 736-2341.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-In-Your-Community-480x360.jpg

More News In Your Community