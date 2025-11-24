"The Silly Bee" thrift store opening soon in Downtown Lompoc

Downtown Lompoc is getting a new addition: “The Silly Bee,” a thrift store with a creative twist, will open its doors for the first time on December 1 at 3 p.m. Beyond curated vintage finds, The Silly Bee will feature interactive creative stations like shirt-making and wood laser carving, plus mini food stands serving up snacks and drinks.

The store also plans to host special events, including poetry and open mic nights, book clubs, and more.

Danny Diaz, the store owner, shares, “The point of this thrift shop is also to work with that local community, with other businesses, and try to keep the buzz going here in downtown and actually try to make it a, the appearance look a bit more lively, having people walk around. And I think with this corner being utilized as a thrift store, it'll bring a lot more traffic.”

Community members can find The Silly Bee at 101 North H Street; however, the business has not published its regular business hours yet.