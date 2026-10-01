UPDATE: Thousands lose power near Vandenberg Village

UPDATE (Wednesday, Sept. 30 at 11:35 p.m.) : PG&E reports that only 299 customers are still without power

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PG&E is reporting an unplanned outage in the Vandenberg Village area.

The company says 2,411 customers have been impacted by the outage.

It was reported around 10:46 p.m on Wednesday, September 30.

According to the PG&E outage map, the outage appears to be in the same area as a large power outage that happened earlier this week on the morning of Tuesday, September 29.

The company says it is working to restore power. It estimates power will be fully restored around 3:00 a.m.