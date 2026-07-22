U.S. flag stolen from Lompoc attorney's office overnight

A local attorney is offering a cash reward after a U.S. flag was stolen from his Lompoc office overnight.

Michael B. Clayton says the theft occurred just after midnight Wednesday.

Surveillance video shared with KSBY shows a person, appearing to be a woman, walking up to the flag pole in front of Clayton’s Lompoc office at 410 E. Ocean Avenue, moving spotlights away from the flag and then removing it from the flag pole.

The person can be seen dragging the flag before putting it over their shoulder and walking off.

Clayton says it's not about the cost of the flag but "It’s the fact of what it was and what it symbolized." The person also reportedly caused electrical damage to the lights.

Clayton is offering a $500 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction of the person responsible.